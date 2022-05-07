Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 58 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

