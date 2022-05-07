Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 666.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 320,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,094,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,275,000 after buying an additional 238,219 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 149,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 77,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000.

SPTL opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

