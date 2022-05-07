Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,018,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 78,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

