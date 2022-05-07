Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,092,000 after purchasing an additional 142,134 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,894 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 394,598 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

