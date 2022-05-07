Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $342,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $5,757,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $274.71 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

