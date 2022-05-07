Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 192.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

