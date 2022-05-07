Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

