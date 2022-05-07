Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,351,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $50.26.
