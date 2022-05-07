Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,351,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $50.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.