Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 219 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Shares of MRNA opened at $134.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

