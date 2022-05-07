OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The stock traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 4640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KIDS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.