Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 370,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.