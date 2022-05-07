Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$49.72 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 495,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $50.53.

