Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 58,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,503. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

