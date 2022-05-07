Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,297 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,398,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 442,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 374,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,117,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 844,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.38). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

