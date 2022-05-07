Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.84. The stock had a trading volume of 487,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

