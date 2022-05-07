Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,600 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116,004 shares of company stock valued at $466,589. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

