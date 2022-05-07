P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe accounts for about 1.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.17% of Cantaloupe worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 322,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,627. The firm has a market cap of $374.59 million, a P/E ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.