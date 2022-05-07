P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $857,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,179,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,619,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,799,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

