P.A.W. Capital Corp Increases Stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. RADCOM accounts for 1.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.75% of RADCOM worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in RADCOM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of RDCM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. 826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $161.18 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.13. RADCOM Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADCOM (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.