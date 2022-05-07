P.A.W. Capital Corp Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 68.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 18.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 3,430,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,270. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

