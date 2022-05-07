Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.52. 1,304 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 581.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 455,560 shares in the last quarter.

