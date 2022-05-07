Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $10.30. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 3,161 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

