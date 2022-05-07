PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $489.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 489 ($6.11) and traded as low as GBX 477.80 ($5.97). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 478.80 ($5.98), with a volume of 340,191 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 700 ($8.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.49) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648 ($8.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 487.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. PageGroup’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.16), for a total value of £453,791.71 ($566,885.33). Also, insider Ben Stevens acquired 5,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($32,886.75).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

