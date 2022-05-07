Palladium Partners LLC Buys 800 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Abiomed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Abiomed by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Abiomed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

ABMD traded down $14.71 on Friday, hitting $257.54. 441,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $252.06 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

