Palladium Partners LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,953,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,472,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.