Palladium Partners LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,982,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,097. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average of $293.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

