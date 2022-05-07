Palladium Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. 4,054,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

