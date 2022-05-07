Palladium Partners LLC Has $938,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

PSX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

