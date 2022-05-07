Palladium Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 705 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $273.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,151. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

