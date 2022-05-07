Palladium Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,451. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

