Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

