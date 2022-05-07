Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits Market Cap of $26.65 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $26.65 million and $10.23 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $8.57 or 0.00023842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00211877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00204971 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00473268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039305 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,548.83 or 1.96374227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,194 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

