PARSIQ Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $714,684.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00243159 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003790 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $678.28 or 0.01956879 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.51 or 0.00829498 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

