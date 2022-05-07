Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 987,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,799. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -30.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
