Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Cowen

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.41.

PCTY traded down $7.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

