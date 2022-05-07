PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Releases Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 61,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79.
CNXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
