PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,375. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

