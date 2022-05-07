PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.71. 2,157,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,089. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

