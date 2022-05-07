PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $1.64 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after buying an additional 413,694 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

