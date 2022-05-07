PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.54. 722,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,504. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

