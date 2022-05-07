PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTL. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000.

Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 738,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $844.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

