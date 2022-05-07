PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 87,180 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,180 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for 1.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,510 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,341. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

