PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $5.42 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. AECOM makes up approximately 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.