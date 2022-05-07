PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $60.65 million and approximately $73,857.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

