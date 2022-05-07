PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

