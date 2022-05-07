PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.72. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.