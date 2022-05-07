PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.72. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

