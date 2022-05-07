PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.