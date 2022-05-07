Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

PWP opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

