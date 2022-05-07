Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Shipping (PSHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.