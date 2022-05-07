Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €234.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($280.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($206.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($212.63) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($177.89) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €227.62 ($239.60).

Shares of RI opened at €183.20 ($192.84) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €191.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €198.48. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

